Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Stake Boosted by Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Price Declined While Ally Financial Upped by $2.66 Million Its Position

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 39,937 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 293,427 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 253,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 26.85 million shares traded or 39.71% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 25/04/2018 – INDONESIA EXPECTS DRAFT ACTION PLAN FROM FREEPORT WITHIN 2 WKS

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 215,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.48M, up from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 7.34 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – A U.S. District Judge called Exxon’s allegations that New York and Massachusetts’ attorneys general were pursuing probes in order to violate its constitutional rights “implausible.”; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS PRODUCTION SHOULD PICK UP IN 2H ON PERMIAN, DEMAND; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS “LOOKING VERY CRITICALLY” AT THE U.S., CONTEMPLATING INVESTING IN MANY AREAS SUCH AS SHALE GAS AND CONVENTIONAL OIL; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Turkey says has information that Exxon ship heading for east Mediterranean; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $894.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) by 3,604 shares to 11,304 shares, valued at $1.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Expeditors Intl Of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,237 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

