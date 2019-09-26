Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Upped Its Holding by $528,847; Mccormick & Co (MKC) Stake Raised by Financial Consulate Inc

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $160.65. About 440,405 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $6.85 TO $6.95; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 17.71M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 27/04/2018 – Reversal in Indonesia Slams Freeport, an Investor Favorite Last Year; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q EPS 47c; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13B and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 14,228 shares to 22,849 shares, valued at $3.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Markets Etf (VWO) by 135,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 538,397 shares, and cut its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beech Hill Advsr invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 26,033 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Llc holds 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 86,692 shares. Moreover, Manchester Cap Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 600 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt Limited Com reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Davenport And Co Limited reported 0% stake. Levin Cap Strategies LP invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 3.84M shares. Van Eck Assocs has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Ionic Cap Mgmt Limited Company reported 30,000 shares stake. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Trust Co reported 0.06% stake. Pnc Ser Grp Incorporated holds 150,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Llc reported 145,701 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 18,000 shares.

