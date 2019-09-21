Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) Holder Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has Upped Position; Pettee Investors Lifted Its Position in Amazon (AMZN) by $355,884

Pettee Investors Inc increased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 51.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettee Investors Inc bought 188 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 556 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.05 million, up from 368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettee Investors Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33 million shares traded or 31.99% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/03/2018 – ARLnow: Sources: Amazon Toured Crystal City and Rosslyn Last Week; 23/05/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Enables Greater Visibility and Governance for Containerized Environments through Support of Amazon Elastic Container Service; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s SoftBank wants Flipkart to wait for Amazon offer – Mint; 21/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered Amazon’s voice shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 22/05/2018 – As interest in the cloud grows, companies like Amazon, Google and Microsoft fuel Pure Storage’s business; 07/03/2018 – Missouri Senate: Senator Bill Eigel Releases Statement on Amazon Coming to St. Charles County; 10/04/2018 – Variety: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective in May

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper (FCX) by 53.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp bought 48,077 shares as the company's stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 138,770 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 90,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 21.18 million shares traded or 8.82% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74M worth of stock.

Baker Avenue Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.13 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 9,860 shares to 260,857 shares, valued at $10.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc Shs by 29,349 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,453 shares, and cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD).

Pettee Investors Inc, which manages about $116.14 million and $157.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactive Corp. (NASDAQ:IACI) by 1,387 shares to 7,608 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,604 shares, and cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.