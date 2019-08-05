Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (FCX) Shareholder Highland Capital Management Increased Its Holding by $523,704 as Shares Declined; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Telemus Capital Increased Stake

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold (FCX) by 27.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 43,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 203,126 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 159,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport Mcmoran Copper & Gold for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 11.48 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS ON MARCH 5, 2018, ANDREW LANGHAM RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF CO – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale

Telemus Capital Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 17.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemus Capital Llc bought 6,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 43,097 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, up from 36,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemus Capital Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $55.46. About 6.03M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Revenue Growth at Low Single-Digit Percentage Rates; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 11/05/2018 – Cusick added that Verizon has no plan to establish its own video streaming platform but it plans to announce a partnership soon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 09/05/2018 – Telstra: Chestnutt Recently Was an Executive at Verizon Communications; 30/05/2018 – Verizon Holds onto Mobile Performance Awards in San Francisco According to a New RootMetrics Report; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 06/03/2018 – Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019, also Tucson.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Announces Redemption of 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2023 and Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 5,990 shares to 308,022 shares, valued at $31.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,000 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. Another trade for 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M was made by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.33% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Blackrock reported 102.78M shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 152,000 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree LP stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 6,888 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com holds 953,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Mkts reported 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 107,466 are held by Fayez Sarofim. Advent Cap De owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 15,000 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Co reported 14,319 shares. Natl Asset reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Credit Agricole S A owns 450 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp has 46,400 shares. Mariner holds 0% or 24,696 shares in its portfolio. Srb reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Bank Na stated it has 1.55% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Amer Invest Service Inc stated it has 8.6% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moreover, James Research Incorporated has 1.29% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 333,692 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.71% or 3.79M shares. Suntrust Banks reported 2.11M shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Ar Asset has 31,592 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Cumberland Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.04% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Goodman holds 3.77% or 125,289 shares in its portfolio. Trillium Asset Management Lc stated it has 1.75% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). First Citizens Fincl Bank & holds 0.55% or 83,611 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Co invested in 1.01M shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com owns 16,374 shares. Pinnacle Advisory has 6,395 shares. Advsr has 29,419 shares for 2.05% of their portfolio. Tirschwell Loewy invested in 0.34% or 42,638 shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Telemus Capital Llc, which manages about $2.42 billion and $1.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 679 shares to 4,805 shares, valued at $4.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 15,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,119 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).