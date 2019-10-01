Freeport (FCX) Valuation Declined While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Lifted Its Stake; Miller Howard Investments Increases Holding in Whirlpool Com (WHR)

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 151,021 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 500,849 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.30M, up from 349,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $155.96. About 197,010 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/04/2018 – Nidec To Acquire Whirlpool Corporation’s Compressor Business; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Whirlpool of India Ltd; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Pension Contributions $35 Million; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool® and Actress Lea Michele to Celebrate Parents This Graduation Season; 20/03/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 9.7 pct yr/yr in Feb – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – CrainsDetroitBus: Whirlpool learns some Trump tariffs are good, some not

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 37,878 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 279,189 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.24 million, up from 241,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 10.06M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q REV. $4.87B, EST. $4.92B; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 6,133 shares to 5,082 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 256,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.92M shares, and cut its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). The Virginia-based Wealthcare Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 966,420 shares. Gideon Advsr stated it has 102,138 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 504,327 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trustmark Savings Bank Department accumulated 4,500 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants invested in 46,383 shares. Motco stated it has 504 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thompson Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 1.01% or 446,380 shares. Tortoise Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Old Second Comml Bank Of Aurora reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tb Alternative Assets has 823,400 shares. Private Asset holds 0.38% or 192,143 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 1.70M shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Copper And Trade – Buy The Dip – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Why $10 Should Hold – Seeking Alpha” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Copper – The Trade Barometer Waits – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Could Lose Over $3 Billion In Revenues Due To Grasberg Transition – Forbes” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First Quantum Takeover Could Lead To A Bidding War For Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of stock or 50,000 shares.

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Whirlpool Corporation’s (NYSE:WHR) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Whirlpool on watch after KeyBanc warning – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Day Ahead – Top 3 Things to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Whirlpool Corporation to Host 2019 Investor Day on May 23 – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.