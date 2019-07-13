Freeport (FCX) Stock Value Declined While Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Trimmed Position by $1.07 Million; Wallington Asset Management Raised Its Stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by $399,840

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.87. About 335,544 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q REV. $1.89B, EST. $1.86B (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 18.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 89,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 394,786 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, down from 483,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.02. About 11.43 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC FCX.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.50 FROM $14; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 42,304 shares to 308,142 shares, valued at $21.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evergy Inc by 140,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 925,462 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L had bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340 on Friday, June 7. 172,000 shares valued at $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 25.05 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.