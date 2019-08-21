Freeport (FCX) Stock Price Declined While Prince Street Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $23.94 Million; As Cray Com New (CRAY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Essex Investment Management Co Trimmed Its Holding

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc Com New (CRAY) by 18.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 11,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The hedge fund held 51,038 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, down from 62,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 208,973 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 53C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 8.56 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG Delays Texas Terminal Startup to September 2019; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 18/05/2018 – ENVIRONMENT ISSUES NOT A PROBLEM FOR FREEPORT ANYMORE: MINISTER; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT WOULDN’T RULE OUT INVESTING IN HIGH-RISK JURISDICTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cray Appoints New SVP of Products as Company Prepares for Exascale, Expands Into Commercial Market – GlobeNewswire” on March 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Elects Stephen Gold to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Inc. Reports 2018 Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Shasta Sparks New AI Research Program at Indiana University – GlobeNewswire” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Cray (CRAY) HSR Antitrust Waiting Period Expires Related to HPE (HPE) Merger – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Correvio Pharma Corp Com by 443,249 shares to 577,133 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seabridge Gold Inc Com (NYSE:SA) by 27,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,066 shares, and has risen its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $1.74 million were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces Results of Offers to Purchase Certain Outstanding Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Peruvian copper exports resume as protests ease – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping, supplies stopped at top Peru copper mines due to protests – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.00M for 28.97 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.