Freeport (FCX) Stock Declined While Tcw Group Raised Its Holding; Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) Shareholder Pennsylvania Trust Co Has Upped Its Holding by $372,896

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 510,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.46M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.25M, up from 5.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.27% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 23.10 million shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT CEO EXPECTS `SOMETHING’ THIS YEAR FROM GRASBERG TALKS; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/04/2018 – Freeport flags further problems in Indonesia; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N WILL USE EXCESS CASH TO PAY DOWN DEBT; ALSO ASSESSING NUMBER OF FUTURE INVESTMENTS – CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICHARD ADKERSON

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) by 8.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 2,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,519 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 26,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Hingham Instn Svgs Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $190.22. About 2,419 shares traded. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 4.69% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.12% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS); 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 41,904 shares to 274,694 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,129 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 4,516 shares to 92,299 shares, valued at $16.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 16,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,062 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 7,425 shares. $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L on Friday, June 7.