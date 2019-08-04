Freeport (FCX) Shares Declined While Prince Street Capital Management Has Lowered by $23.94 Million Its Position; Exelon (EXC) Holding Raised by Burney Co

Burney Co increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 20.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 27,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 164,944 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 137,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 7.88M shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES AFFECTS 84 WORKERS AT EXELON GENERATION CO; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 09/04/2018 – ComEd Seeks to Jumpstart Solar, Other Renewables in Illinois; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 25.82M shares traded or 34.87% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS IT LOOKS FORWARD TO REACHING ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) And Trying To Stomach The 71% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Is Freeport-McMoRan Expected To Add To Its Copper Revenue In The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on June 13, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7. $85,955 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Savant Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 13,364 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 133,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 16.67M shares. Daiwa Gru invested in 0.01% or 54,115 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.93M shares. Jane Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 252,329 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability owns 77,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dubuque Bank & Tru reported 0% stake. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Woodstock invested in 0.04% or 18,551 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 197,264 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 21,545 shares.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.05M for 32.19 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited holds 0.18% or 500,002 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 0.16% or 72.23M shares in its portfolio. Peoples Fincl Corporation invested in 0.32% or 12,433 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). American National Insur Tx invested 0.27% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The California-based Hennessy has invested 0.56% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Daiwa Secs Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 44,736 shares. Guardian Cap LP has 394,648 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Synovus Corp accumulated 0.02% or 19,783 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests reported 2,007 shares. Johnson Grp Inc holds 0.15% or 32,985 shares in its portfolio. Ccm Inv Advisers reported 13,225 shares stake. 928 were accumulated by Proffitt Goodson. Captrust Fincl stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Utilities Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,987 shares to 10,871 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worthington Inds Inc (NYSE:WOR) by 20,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,147 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).