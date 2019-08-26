Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Prince Street Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $23.94 Million as Share Price Declined; Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Holder Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Decreased Its Position by $3.56 Million

Prince Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 73.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 727,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, down from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 5.68M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN SAYS TALKS WITH INDONESIAN GOV’T `AMICABLE’; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT APPOINTS MACKINNON DIRECTOR; IN MEMORIAM: CLARK & MANALO; 26/04/2018 – Freeport Says Grasberg Unaffected by New Environmental Demands; 22/05/2018 – RIO IS SAID READY TO ACCEPT $3.5 BILLION DEAL TO EXIT GRASBERG; 18/05/2018 – INDONESIA STATE-OWNED ENTERPRISE MINISTER COMMENTS ON FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, down from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $868.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $6.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1756.12. About 1.68M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 29/03/2018 – Trump Renews Amazon Attack: Fact-Checking the White House Claims; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud already offers tools for non-technical business users, like video conferencing and file sharing; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 27/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund: Amazon Made Most Positive Contribution to 1Q Return, Followed by Microsoft and Netflix; 04/04/2018 – Gasparino: Trump’s attacks on Amazon are recipe for disaster; 01/05/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Achieves Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Catalog Accreditation; 05/03/2018 Amazon reportedly looks to offer checking accounts for customers via JP Morgan, other banks

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.02 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook testing resale of subscription VOD – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “XPO Posts Lower Second-Quarter Revenue, Scales Back Top-Line For Year – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Momentum to Drive Growth in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Flat Subscription Rate, Custom Algorithms And Mobile Plans: Meet iFlip – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon Lose the Pentagon JEDI Project? – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.48 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Abner Herrman & Brock Limited Liability Co has invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gruss & holds 14.07% or 7,550 shares in its portfolio. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Company accumulated 384 shares. Thornburg Investment Management, New Mexico-based fund reported 21,757 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 197 shares. Beddow Capital Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 273 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.63% or 8,689 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Invesco Limited invested in 3.04% or 5.05 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Llc owns 1.4% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,140 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 8,936 shares or 2.09% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.02% or 18,433 shares. Menta Limited Liability Company has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 422 shares. Syntal Capital Prns Ltd Liability reported 1,615 shares. Vaughan Nelson Invest Lp reported 10,740 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Legacy Prtnrs has 0.24% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Lockheed Martin Mngmt Com accumulated 0.08% or 128,500 shares. Raymond James Fincl reported 197,264 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 2,418 shares. United Asset Strategies Inc reported 10,323 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Meridian Inv Counsel Inc owns 28,398 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fincl has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,474 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Bessemer Gru owns 12,211 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt reported 99,800 shares. Moreover, American Natl Insur Tx has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kentucky Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 63,353 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd owns 63,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. $1.74M worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.