Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Masters Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $12.00 Million; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Endurance Wealth Management Has Cut Position

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 7.81 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Sees Solution in Indonesia Dispute; 07/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH COMMMENTS AT CERAWEEK EVENT; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS COPPER IS HEADING TOWARD SIGNIFICANT DEFICITS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCX); 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA GOVT REMAINS IN TALKS WITH RIO TINTO RIO.L ON BUYING ITS 40 PCT STAKE IN GRASBERG MINE CONTRACT – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 127,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $113.81. About 3.60M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – RELX NV REL.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1820P FROM 1785P; 20/04/2018 – Trade war ‘extremely dangerous’ for global economy: JP Morgan’s Jacob Frenkel; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN FEB. CREDIT CARD WRITE-OFFS 2.28% :10239Z US; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 22/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 18/05/2018 – Puma Target Resumed at EUR550 by JPMorgan Cazenove; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan pushes ECB rate hike forecast to June 2019 after PMI fall

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.18 million activity. 172,000 shares were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C, worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6. 7,425 shares were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR, worth $85,955 on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tb Alternative Assets Ltd owns 86,700 shares. Calamos Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 339,759 shares. Lpl Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 712,292 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Creative Planning owns 248,982 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt LP invested 0.1% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 2,409 shares. Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Com holds 0.64% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 336,632 shares. 35,174 are owned by Hrt Ltd. Bessemer Grp invested in 0% or 12,211 shares. 120,385 are held by Laurion Mngmt L P. Aqr Cap Management reported 62,997 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Acg Wealth owns 23,535 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Key Takeaways From Freeport-McMoRan’s Q4 2018 Results – Forbes” on January 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Bad Results By Our Top Pick, Time To Change Course? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan: Waiting Game – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lower Q1 copper prices, production slam Freeport McMoRan results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan Post Earnings Analysis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.00 million shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mtrs Co (Put) (NYSE:GM) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Dril-Quip, Inc. To Present at 2019 J.P. Morgan Energy Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Fun With Financials – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: Whatâ€™s Good Can Sometimes Be Bad – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.25B for 11.16 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 1.12% or 5.73 million shares. Missouri-based Confluence Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Business Finance Services Inc owns 8,458 shares. Fincl Consulate Inc reported 0.23% stake. Fisher Asset Lc owns 5.43 million shares. 183,388 are held by Advsrs Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.13% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.36% or 95,095 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sta Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 4,978 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.62% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kwmg Ltd has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Greylin Mangement stated it has 8,690 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 3,471 are owned by Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Co. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,881 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings.