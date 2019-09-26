Freeport (FCX) Shareholder Cypress Funds Has Decreased Position as Shares Declined; Btim Position In Varian Med Sys (VAR) Was Lifted

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 66,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.38M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.67M, down from 2.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 19.13 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019; 11/04/2018 – REG-Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Distraction or disaster? Freeport’s giant Indonesian mine haunted by audit report; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER

Btim Corp increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 2,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 213,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.03M, up from 210,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $116.73. About 463,309 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – BOARD CONSIDERING RELATIVE MERITS AND RISKS OF CDH PROPOSAL AND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SCHEME; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology; 14/03/2018 – Varian Announces Receipt of US and German Antitrust Clearances for Sirtex Acquisition; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – GERMAN FCO CONFIRMED PROPOSED SCHEME DOES NOT FULFIL CONDITIONS FOR PROHIBITION PURSUANT TO ACT AGAINST RESTRAINTS OF COMPETITION; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 32,524 shares to 133,949 shares, valued at $12.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 429,093 shares, and cut its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (NYSE:IFF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold VAR shares while 171 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 79.69 million shares or 0.67% more from 79.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 223,689 shares. Td Asset Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 190,218 shares. Ww Asset stated it has 0.04% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Css Limited Liability Corp Il holds 0.01% or 900 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 357,248 shares. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,057 shares. Moreover, Eagle Ridge Inv Management has 1.29% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 65,183 shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Speece Thorson Capital Grp Inc Incorporated owns 78,906 shares. The Illinois-based State Farm Mutual Automobile has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). 7,384 were reported by Pettee Investors. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 0.11% or 237,214 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa, Switzerland-based fund reported 101,348 shares. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.06% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Tekla Cap Mgmt Lc invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6,000 shares to 176,000 shares, valued at $45.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roku Inc by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 410,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Fire Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 10,000 shares. Cwm Lc reported 12,045 shares stake. Iberiabank Corp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). State Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 558,229 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Vigilant Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 91 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt accumulated 6.71 million shares. 1,000 are held by Cordasco Fin. Northern Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 21.09 million shares. Maryland-based Mount Vernon Assoc Md has invested 0.44% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 83,620 are held by Guild Investment Mgmt. Td Asset Management reported 0.01% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Banque Pictet & Cie, a Switzerland-based fund reported 25,000 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt has 158,831 shares. 18,395 were accumulated by Sigma Planning. Natl Asset holds 0.03% or 21,482 shares.

