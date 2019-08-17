Freeport (FCX) Share Value Declined While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed by $1.81 Million Its Position; As Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) Share Value Rose, Holder Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Lowered Its Holding

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (OLBK) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 189,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.05% . The hedge fund held 75,536 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 264,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Old Line Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $26.4. About 190,569 shares traded or 152.09% up from the average. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) has declined 17.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.86% the S&P500. Some Historical OLBK News: 17/04/2018 – SNB Rewinds Currency Clock as Old Line in Sand Neared (Correct); 26/04/2018 – Old Line Bank Adds Montgomery County Lending Expert to Growing Team; 16/04/2018 News On Bay Bancorp Inc. (BYBK) Now Under OLBK

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 151,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 1.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 17.84M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS PARTIES `MOTIVATED’ TO REACH ACCORD IN INDONESIA; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15

Analysts await Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.57 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.57 per share. OLBK’s profit will be $9.69M for 11.58 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Old Line Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10,600 shares to 84,202 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,480 shares, and has risen its stake in Macatawa Bk Corp (NASDAQ:MCBC).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $202,428 activity. Rivest Jeffrey A bought $23,016 worth of stock or 840 shares. 1,300 shares were bought by Suit John M II, worth $35,503 on Tuesday, February 19. $54,856 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) shares were bought by GRAHAM THOMAS H. On Friday, February 22 MANUEL GAIL D bought $10,748 worth of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) or 375 shares. Proctor Gregory S JR had bought 1,000 shares worth $28,690 on Friday, February 22. Another trade for 613 shares valued at $17,582 was made by CORNELSEN JAMES W on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.79, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold OLBK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.52 million shares or 1.05% more from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endeavour Incorporated reported 0.49% stake. Raymond James & Assocs reported 12,354 shares. Pacific Ridge Ltd Company has 43,150 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 397,540 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Grp holds 0% or 13,422 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Com reported 2,942 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 17,500 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLBK) for 25,100 shares. Wms Partners Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 15,341 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Franklin Res Incorporated holds 0% or 54,000 shares. Banc Funds Ltd Liability holds 0.54% or 288,263 shares in its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 33,232 shares. 9,866 were accumulated by Raymond James Fin. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 184,996 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 24,401 shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider ADKERSON RICHARD C bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New England Research & Mngmt invested in 36,200 shares. Icahn Carl C holds 44.26M shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Parsons Incorporated Ri has 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 240 shares. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Com accumulated 35,174 shares. Moreover, Ellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.24% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 100,275 shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 108,135 shares. Trellus Mgmt Comm Ltd Llc reported 40,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 259,731 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Com reported 90,122 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0.03% or 2.78M shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Gotham Asset Limited Com has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). 751,057 were reported by Stifel.

