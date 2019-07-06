Freeport (FCX) Position Has Increased by Masters Capital Management Llc; Perkinelmer (PKI) Shareholder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Stake by $960,000

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78 million, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 11.34M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR; 20/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN CEO RICHARD ADKERSON SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Andrew Langham Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (PKI) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67 million, up from 80,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Perkinelmer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $98.46. About 350,218 shares traded. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) has risen 15.34% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PKI News: 26/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Board Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 10/04/2018 – PerkinElmer Collaborates with Helix to Drive Innovation in Exome-Based Personal Genomics; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates PerkinElmer’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 20/03/2018 – BIRAC and PerkinElmer Sign Letter of Intent to Promote India-Led Startups and Innovations; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q EPS 23c; 30/04/2018 – PerkinElmer 1Q Cont Ops EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – PERKINELMER INC – ANDY WILSON WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR FOR AN INTERIM PERIOD

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 200,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. 50,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $524,340 were bought by QUIRK KATHLEEN L. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of stock or 172,000 shares.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 104,900 shares to 4.10 million shares, valued at $198.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 9,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vereit Inc.