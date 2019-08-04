Freeport (FCX) Holding Has Lifted by Winch Advisory Services Llc; As Halliburton Co (HAL) Share Value Declined, Stanley Capital Management Has Boosted Stake

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 25.33 million shares traded or 32.34% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – Materials Down After Freeport Earnings – Materials Roundup; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 11/03/2018 – US Coast Guard: Imagery Available: Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 4 people 15 miles southeast of Freeport, Bahamas; 21/03/2018 – Indonesia’s lnalum expects to line up Freeport sale bank financing soon; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 24/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280961 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN

Stanley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 20.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc bought 24,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 143,754 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.21 million, up from 119,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $21. About 13.62 million shares traded or 0.34% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds Halliburton, Cuts Exxon; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: SEES ‘REAL LIFT’ FOR ’19 INTL CASH FLOW, RETURNS; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: NEEDS HIGHER SERVICE PRICES FOR HIGHER LABOR WAGES; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 280 were accumulated by Cls Limited Company. Ameritas Prtnrs, Nebraska-based fund reported 57,153 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal accumulated 33 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 369,622 shares. Parametric Associates Limited Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Miracle Mile Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Company owns 12,771 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 124,480 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 2.47 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 238,233 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 102,765 shares. Adams Natural Resources Fund invested in 277,870 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 36,570 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation owns 790,098 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Heritage Management accumulated 194,510 shares.

More notable recent Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: Equifax Pays Up for Data Breach; Halliburton Hits a Profit Gusher – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: Beaten-Down Dividend Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Halliburton Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: This Could Be A Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Imagine Owning Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) While The Price Tanked 69% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Dropped 11% – The Motley Fool” on January 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Jumped Nearly 13% in January – Motley Fool” published on February 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Freeport-McMoRan Stock Is Slumping Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69 million and $180.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf by 243,255 shares to 193 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,157 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB).