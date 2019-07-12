Freeport (FCX) Holder Winch Advisory Services Has Lifted Its Stake by $862,404 as Stock Value Declined; Anthem (ANTM) Stake Held by Origin Asset Management Llp

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 393.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 71,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,122 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 18,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 18.46 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FCX HAS COMMENCED AN INITIAL PROJECT TO DEVELOP LONE STAR OXIDE ORES WITH FIRST PRODUCTION EXPECTED BY END OF 2020; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Freeport-McMoRan’s IDR at ‘BB+’; Outlook Negative; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Talks With Inalum, Freeport on Grasberg Sale Ongoing; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT’S BEEN ASSURED GRASBERG ENVIRON ISSUES TO BE RESOLVED; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,350 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, up from 47,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.54% or $15.96 during the last trading session, reaching $303.88. About 2.56M shares traded or 24.84% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln; 22/05/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O WINS DISMISSAL OF SHAREHOLDER LAWSUIT OVER ITS TIES TO ANTHEM INC ANTM.N — COURT RULING; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM BOOSTS ’18 ADJ. EPS FORECAST TO OVER $15.30; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,500 shares to 196,711 shares, valued at $18.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Asgn Inc by 110,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,738 shares, and cut its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. Shares for $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought 50,000 shares worth $524,340.

Winch Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $228.69M and $180.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Exch Traded Fund 2 Consumr Staple Etf (FXG) by 93,846 shares to 1,157 shares, valued at $53,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Short Etf (SCPB) by 640,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,933 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust Spdr Bloomberg Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct holds 1.03% or 6.26 million shares in its portfolio. Eqis Cap Mgmt holds 0.08% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 74,294 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,228 shares. Northern stated it has 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 216,696 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 663,826 shares. Citadel Ltd Llc owns 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 10.60 million shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 80,784 shares in its portfolio. 77,000 were accumulated by Highbridge Cap Mgmt Limited Com. Koshinski Asset Mngmt owns 13,464 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 562 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 2.62M shares. Cypress Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Wy) reported 1.55% stake. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company owns 1.07 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Partners Llp owns 243,404 shares.

