Freeport (FCX) Holder Thompson Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $451,462 as Valuation Declined; As Centene (CNC) Stock Price Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $561,600

Thompson Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Investment Management Inc bought 41,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 446,380 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18 million, up from 405,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.12. About 17.46 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA’S ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS HAVE NO IMPACT ON FREEPORT’S VALUATION OF ITS GRASBERG MINE – FREEPORT CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT HASN’T RECEIVED NOTICE TO STOP GRASBERG PRODUCTION; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 06/03/2018 – JAKARTA (Reuters) — Indonesia President Joko Widodo has instructed his administration to complete negotiations over the purchase of a majority stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s local unit by the end of April, a cabinet minister said late on Monday

Leavell Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 40.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc sold 10,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 16,084 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $843,000, down from 26,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – AS PART OF REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS FOR FIDELIS CARE DEAL, IT IS EXPECTED THAT CO WILL ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY STATE DEPT. OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Corvex Management Limited Partnership has 2.76% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Douglass Winthrop Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 70,717 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset reported 39,042 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Stephens Ar has 10,482 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium reported 555,423 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Scott And Selber owns 39,236 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr accumulated 37,402 shares. C M Bidwell Assocs has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rbf Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 49,760 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 1.01M shares. Ls Inv Advsrs Lc accumulated 20,512 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). holds 30.51M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 1,400 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

Analysts await Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 8.99% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.89 per share. CNC’s profit will be $401.19M for 11.69 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual earnings per share reported by Centene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.61% negative EPS growth.

Leavell Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $949.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid Cap Value Etf (VOE) by 8,946 shares to 60,542 shares, valued at $6.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 31,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. Shares for $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C on Thursday, June 6.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2,419 shares. Iron Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.21% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 17,121 shares. Ionic Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Natl Asset Management reported 21,482 shares stake. 312,310 are owned by British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corp. Greenwich Wealth Lc invested 0.63% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.07% or 30,252 shares. 141,080 were accumulated by Ing Groep Nv. Stephens Ar stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York reported 217,156 shares stake. Barclays Plc holds 0.05% or 6.35 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 285,267 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invs has 0.07% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 12,845 shares. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.01% or 11,406 shares in its portfolio. Scotia Cap owns 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 55,455 shares.