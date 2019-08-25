Freeport (FCX) Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Boyar Asset Management Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position as Share Price Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 151,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.30M, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 22.54 million shares traded or 16.20% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – PRODUCTION FROM LONE STAR OXIDE ORES EXPECTED TO AVERAGE ABOUT 200 MLN POUNDS OF COPPER PER YEAR WITH APPROXIMATE 20-YR MINE LIFE; 15/05/2018 – ICAHN REDUCED FCX, MTW, XRX IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Ease as CEO Signals Waste Resolution (Correct); 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 28/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN FCX.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.05/SHR

Boyar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc sold 9,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 35,694 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.85 million, down from 44,864 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $217.47. About 5.77M shares traded or 44.63% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Reaffirms FY18 Guidance; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Lc reported 613 shares. Smithfield Tru Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Tirschwell & Loewy has 13,300 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership reported 666,825 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs holds 0.43% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 33,380 shares. Rockland Tru Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 97,095 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 38,918 shares. Evergreen Cap Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.11% or 5,901 shares in its portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 114,968 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Rhumbline Advisers owns 2.08 million shares. Windward Ca invested in 11,607 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1.63M were accumulated by Barclays Plc. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 250,752 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Llc reported 1,569 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Communications has 22,400 shares. United Fire Gru Inc reported 10,000 shares. Zacks Inv has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Park Oh owns 11,593 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 33,240 are owned by Bridges Invest. Enterprise Fincl owns 0% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 752 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd holds 0% or 1,170 shares in its portfolio. United Service Automobile Association has 0.02% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 574,825 shares. American Grp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Susquehanna Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 4.59M shares. Ionic Cap Mgmt Llc invested in 30,000 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Company Pa stated it has 17,522 shares. Paradigm Advsr Limited Com accumulated 25,862 shares. California-based Tcw Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.8% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. 172,000 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $1.74M were bought by ADKERSON RICHARD C.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson Controls International Plc by 18,100 shares to 341,927 shares, valued at $12.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) by 21,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).