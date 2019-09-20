Freeport (FCX) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding by $2.31 Million as Shares Declined; Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position Boosted by Soros Fund Management Llc

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.68M, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 2.37 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.67 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 18.75 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT HAS 6 MONTHS TO DISCUSS INDONESIAN ENVIRONMENT RULES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport quarterly profit rises on higher copper prices; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS THERE IS RISK NEW CONTRACT OF WORK WITH INDONESIA GETS DELAYED DUE TO 2019 INDONESIA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION; 14/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 GOLD SALES OF 610 THOUSAND OUNCES WERE LOWER THAN JANUARY 2018 ESTIMATE OF 675 THOUSAND OUNCES; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CONSIDERING FURTHER MINING EXPLORATION IN PAPUA; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Young Ray G.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tivo Corp by 1.17M shares to 403,423 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 40,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.25 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.56 million for 37.32 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr (Call) by 896,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $186.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc.