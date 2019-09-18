Freeport (FCX) Holder Moore Capital Management LP Has Lowered Holding by $2.31 Million; Gideon Capital Advisors Lowered Eaton Plc (ETN) Position by $605,900; Market Value Rose

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 62.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 4,425 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $369,000, down from 11,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $84.62. About 1.63 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes

Moore Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moore Capital Management Lp sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 1.67M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.33 million, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moore Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 19.81M shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 08/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – Freeport Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – AVERAGE UNIT NET CASH COSTS EXPECTED TO AVERAGE $1.01 PER POUND OF COPPER FOR YEAR 2018; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS DISCUSSION ONGOING W/ INALUM, FREEPORT; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT COULD PAY HIGHER DIVIDEND OR SPECIAL DIVIDEND: CEO; 21/03/2018 – Buyer of Freeport Indonesia Stake Flooded With Bank Loan Offers; 15/05/2018 – Freeport Fears Subside as CEO Signals Indonesia Waste Resolution; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of The West reported 2,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory LP holds 809 shares. Motco holds 0.4% or 50,735 shares in its portfolio. 28,556 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company. Cooke & Bieler Lp accumulated 1.45M shares or 2.11% of the stock. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 2,751 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 340,737 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has 38,773 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Factory Mutual Ins reported 799,956 shares stake. 2,510 were accumulated by Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Limited. Stonebridge Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.44% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Ledyard Fincl Bank has invested 0.6% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Merian Investors (Uk) Ltd invested in 0.06% or 68,079 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0.05% or 98,071 shares. Anchor Bolt Lp owns 163,232 shares.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51 million and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 22,532 shares to 35,485 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 23,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Okta Inc.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.79 million for 13.74 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Moore Capital Management Lp, which manages about $44.02B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 5,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $10.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 106,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 350,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Mining Stock Prices Crashed in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ Market Ends Mixed; September Looks Bullish for Wall Street – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport McMoRan surges alongside copper prices – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C had bought 172,000 shares worth $1.74M on Thursday, June 6.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 80.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $101.51M for 36.68 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -275.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 67 investors sold FCX shares while 183 reduced holdings. only 63 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust has invested 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% or 1,617 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0.06% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Graham Cap Management L P, Connecticut-based fund reported 200,000 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw invested in 0.02% or 19,009 shares. Parsons Cap Ri stated it has 21,545 shares. Madison Investment Incorporated reported 623,800 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited owns 511,800 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement Inc owns 44,032 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.08% or 1.66M shares. The California-based Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 6.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Tctc Lc stated it has 587,287 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Brave Asset Management has invested 0.14% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Moreover, Citadel Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 2.36 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 154,616 shares.