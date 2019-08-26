Freeport (FCX) Holder Icahn Carl C Has Cut Its Position as Valuation Declined; Panagora Asset Management Boosted Holding in Extended Stay America (STAY) by $4.55 Million as Stock Price Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (STAY) by 395.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 267,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 335,058 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 67,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 1.34M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 16/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cerner, Extended Stay America, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Ocean Power; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Icahn Carl C decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icahn Carl C sold 5.91M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 44.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $570.46 million, down from 50.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icahn Carl C who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.84. About 19.57 million shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 11/04/2018 – YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA YAR.OL – YARA FREEPORT LLC IS OWNED 68 PERCENT BY YARA AND 32 PERCENT BY BASF; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 05/04/2018 – FREEPORT RESOURCES INC FRI.V SAYS MARTIN MACKINNON APPOINTED DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FIRST-QUARTER 2018 TOTALED $402 MLN (INCLUDING APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR MAJOR MINING PROJECTS); 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CONSOLIDATED SALES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE 95 MLN POUNDS OF MOLYBDENUM; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA DECREE SAYS WILL FINE COMPANIES 20 PCT OF MINERAL EXPORT REVENUE IF NOT ENOUGH PROGRESS BUILDING SMELTERS; 24/04/2018 – Freeport says Indonesian mine sale talks continue

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 3,029 shares to 11,451 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 416,206 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,700 shares, and cut its stake in Icf International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. 10,000 Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) shares with value of $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Management Limited holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.80M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 2.35 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 200,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Management reported 1.67 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 8,562 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% stake. Forward Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.04% stake. River Road Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.9% or 4.73 million shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 250,000 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And accumulated 200 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 36,845 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jennison Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 17,524 shares. 17,381 are held by Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co. Australia-based Macquarie Gru has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 27.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340.