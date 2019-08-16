Freeport (FCX) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Increased Stake by $885,840 as Stock Value Declined; International Business Machs (IBM) Stock Price Rose While Pathstone Family Office Has Decreased by $871,803 Its Position

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 363.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 73,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 94,131 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, up from 20,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 26.26M shares traded or 34.30% up from the average. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan: Langham Was Appointed to Board Under Standstill Pact With Icahn; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF PLANNED OPER. RATES FOR REMAINDER OF 2018, SALES VOLUMES FROM INDONESIA MINING EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT 1.15 BLN POUNDS OF COPPER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 COPPER SALES OF 993 MLN POUNDS WERE HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 SALES OF 809 MLN POUNDS; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT: COPPER SUPPORTED BY DEMAND GROWTH, SUPPLY STRUGGLES; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia president wants to wrap up Freeport talks by end-April; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer; 28/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282889 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 57.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,517 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, down from 10,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $131.92. About 3.67 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 16/04/2018 – UNISYS’S NEWFIELD FORMERLY DIRECTOR OF MSS FOR IBM; 20/03/2018 – IBM Tool Seeks to Bridge AI Skills Gap; 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – IBM: Impact of Changes Offset Each Other Within 2018 Expectations of at Least $13.80 of Operating EPS; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan’s Long-Term Potential Is Stunning – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Copper Falls To A New Low For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Makes A Move – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.27 million activity. QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.48 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take Your Time With IBM Stock as it Digests its Behemoth Linux Maker Deal – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “After Hours: Netflix, IBM, and eBay Deliver Q2 Results – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Would IBM Stock Be Lifted by a Merger With GE? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.