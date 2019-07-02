Fred’s Inc. (FRED)’s Financial Results Comparing With Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST)

As Discount Variety Stores businesses, Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ:FRED) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fred’s Inc. 2 0.02 N/A -3.76 0.00 Costco Wholesale Corporation 232 0.78 N/A 7.58 32.29

Demonstrates Fred’s Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fred’s Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fred’s Inc. 0.00% -9.3% -2.6% Costco Wholesale Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 8.3%

Risk & Volatility

Fred’s Inc. has a beta of 1.41 and its 41.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s 0.94 beta is the reason why it is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fred’s Inc. are 1.5 and 0.3 respectively. Its competitor Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Fred’s Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Fred’s Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fred’s Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Costco Wholesale Corporation 0 5 10 2.67

Meanwhile, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s average target price is $251.33, while its potential downside is -4.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69% of Fred’s Inc. shares and 73.6% of Costco Wholesale Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Fred’s Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Costco Wholesale Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fred’s Inc. -1.68% -67.59% -80.2% -82.8% -68.11% -68.79% Costco Wholesale Corporation 1.38% -0.67% 14.98% 2.91% 24.91% 20.11%

For the past year Fred’s Inc. had bearish trend while Costco Wholesale Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Costco Wholesale Corporation beats Fred’s Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Fred's, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells general merchandise through its retail discount stores and full service pharmacies. The company, through its stores, offers household cleaning supplies, health products, beauty and personal care products, disposable diapers, pet foods, paper products, various food and beverage products, and pharmaceuticals to low, middle, and fixed income families in small- to medium- sized towns. It also sells general merchandise to franchised Fred's stores. As of January 28, 2017, the company operated 628 retail stores, including 55 express stores and 3 specialty pharmacy-only locations; 362 pharmacies; 3 specialty pharmacy facilities; and 16 franchised stores in 15 states of the southeastern United States. Fred's, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel businesses. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of August 28, 2016, it operated 715 warehouses, including 501 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico; 91 in Canada; 36 in Mexico; 28 in the United Kingdom; 25 in Japan; 12 in Korea; 12 in Taiwan; 8 in Australia; and 2 in Spain. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.