Fred Alger Management Upped Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stake By $38.02 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Among 8 analysts covering Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Laurentian Bank of Canada had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Scotia Capital maintained the shares of LB in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by IBC with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Scotia Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of LB in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Sell” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was downgraded by National Bank Canada. Desjardins Securities maintained Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Desjardins Securities has “Hold” rating and $42 target. See Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) latest ratings:

28/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Sell New Target: $36 Downgrade

28/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $48 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Sell New Target: $41 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Sell New Target: $35 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $44 Maintain

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 13.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 139,256 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 6.33%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 1.15 million shares with $315.20 million value, up from 1.01M last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $122.17 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.43% or $4.32 during the last trading session, reaching $305.43. About 851,134 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher: Currency Translation Increased 1Q Revenue by 4%; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER 1Q REV. $5.85B, EST. $5.63B; 01/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Signs New Agreements to Expand Oncomine Dx Target Test; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.14. About 56,637 shares traded. Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) has 0.00% since July 4, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC – COMPARABLE SALES FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 7, 2018, INCREASED 3 PERCENT; 17/05/2018 – L Brands Proposal Had 62.6% Affirmative Vote, Below 75% Requirement; 25/05/2018 – Victoria’s Secret Hosts Villa Victoria; 30/05/2018 – L BRANDS OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; 24/05/2018 – Things are not looking good for Victoria’s Secret and its parent company L Brands; 12/04/2018 – L Brands March Same-Store Sales Rose 4 %; 17/05/2018 – L Brands Proposal to Amend Certificate of Incorporation to Remove Supermajority Voting Rules Wasn’t Approved; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS REPORTS NEW $250M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 4% VS. EST. UP 3.2% :LB US; 08/03/2018 L BRANDS MONTH COMP SALES UP 3% VS. EST. UP 3.9% :LB US

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold Laurentian Bank of Canada shares while 128 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 179.06 million shares or 3.58% less from 185.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.02% invested in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) for 19,056 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 131,580 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Synovus accumulated 2,394 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 106,329 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) for 33,072 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical has invested 0.04% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Fosun Interest Limited reported 0.13% stake. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 366,783 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 0.37% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 46,139 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.15% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB). Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 94,298 shares stake. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.01% invested in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) for 65,091 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.07% in Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB).

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The firm offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and RRSP loans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. It also provides investment products, including fixed-rate investments, indexed investments, mutual funds, systematic savings plans, retirement projection plans, registered plans, bank securities, deposit-insurance, and power-of-attorneys; short-term and long-term investment solutions; and guaranteed investment certificates, as well as offers credit insurance products.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. UBS maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, May 23 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research. UBS maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $288 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 1.