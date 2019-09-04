Fred Alger Management Upped Its Us Physical Therapy (USPH) Stake by $8.95 Million as Market Value Rose; State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosted Its Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Holding by $6.44 Million as Shares Rose

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Us Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) by 62.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 85,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 221,014 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.21M, up from 135,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Us Physical Therapy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $134.86. About 4,001 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% . The institutional investor held 3.28M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.83 million, up from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 25,388 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 15/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL BOOSTED APOG, BHE, HAIN IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain is currently selling its protein business; 24/04/2018 – Alba Botanica® Do Good, Do Beautiful Grant Program Announces Winners; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Sales $2.434B-$2.503B; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 9,346 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 779 shares. Prudential Finance owns 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 21,381 shares. State Street Corporation holds 388,507 shares. Bankshares Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 215,470 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parkside Finance State Bank Trust has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). The Switzerland-based Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP invested in 0.02% or 488,333 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt reported 8,321 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 13,585 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Lp invested in 0.01% or 2,343 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Co holds 0% or 39,766 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Everence Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 3,942 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A bought $52,585 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) on Friday, March 29.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) by 328,439 shares to 482,702 shares, valued at $30.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,104 shares, and cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutio (NYSE:BFAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Com holds 2,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 112 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 1.26M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 17,120 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 181,639 shares. First Foundation Advsr has 0.02% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 12,511 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company holds 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) or 48,805 shares. 35,204 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 13,721 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Parametric Associates Lc invested in 1.70M shares. Capital Impact Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 72,298 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corporation owns 369 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 49,827 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 142,290 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 35,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $3.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant S A (NYSE:GLOB) by 15,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,961 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).