Fred Alger Management Upped Its Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stake by $52.53 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose While Graham Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $3.51 Million

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 230,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.13 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 19.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – OpSec Earns C-TPAT Certification for its Secure Manufacturing Facilities; 18/04/2018 – ABM Assists Pacific Battleship Center to Upgrade Lighting System on Historic USS Iowa; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry and Microsoft Partner to Empower the Mobile Workforce; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 288,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.92M, up from 872,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $166.97. About 15.55 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Travel Brand Fliggy Announced Strategic Partnership with House Sharing Platform Xiaozhu; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 161,968 shares to 367 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 189,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,846 shares, and cut its stake in Nutanix Inc A.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bullish SunTrust Previews Alibaba’s Q3 Print – Benzinga” on January 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Split: What BABA Investors Should Know About the 1-for-8 Proposal – Yahoo News” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KeyBanc Likes Alibaba’s Alimama, Sees Upside Potential – Benzinga” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “China’s Parcel Industry Still In High-Growth Mode Despite Macro Backdrop – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Group: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Microsoft a $100 Stock or a $200 Stock? – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft is Earning its $1 Trillion Valuation – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “If You Still Need a Reason to Buy Google Stock, Take a Look at AI – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/14/2019: AVGO, SNE, GRMN, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 150,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $4.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.00M shares, and cut its stake in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn).