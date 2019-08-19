Fred Alger Management Trimmed Its Holding in Globant Sa (GLOB) by $1.84 Million as Stock Price Rose; Computer Programs & Sys (CPSI) Stock Declined While Quantum Capital Management Cut Holding by $7.39 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Globant Sa (GLOB) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 25,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 512,155 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.57M, down from 538,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Globant Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $98.74. About 736,006 shares traded or 78.10% up from the average. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – Globant Launches Its Media Over-the-Top (OTT) Studio; 15/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 16/05/2018 – Globant Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Com; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 16/04/2018 – We criticized $GLOB for lack of transparency of its organic growth, and guess what, they become less transparent. Impossible now to determine revenue contribution from recent acquisitions; 03/04/2018 – Globant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription

Quantum Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (CPSI) by 73.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc sold 254,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.68% . The institutional investor held 90,015 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 344,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Computer Programs & Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 106,592 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q Rev $70.9M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 24/05/2018 – CPSI and Alliance Health Partners Announce Partnership; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 22/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CPSI shares while 37 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 11.13 million shares or 7.50% less from 12.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Commercial Bank has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Eqis Management Inc accumulated 0.03% or 11,203 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 7,371 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com holds 0.11% or 518,072 shares in its portfolio. Axa reported 75,300 shares. Gradient Invests invested 0% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 12,040 were accumulated by Seizert Partners Limited Com. 24,351 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated invested 0% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). 8,128 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. C M Bidwell invested in 2,070 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 19,719 shares. Francisco Management LP holds 690,212 shares or 97.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Llc has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Bessemer Group Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold GLOB shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 25.82 million shares or 0.88% less from 26.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah-based Wasatch has invested 1.47% in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Stifel Financial Corp stated it has 23,853 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grandeur Peak Global Advsr Ltd Co owns 377,189 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 9,715 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adage Prns Grp Limited Liability Com holds 30,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 13,237 shares or 0% of the stock. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). American Mngmt holds 7,041 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 805,587 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 34,626 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 3,347 shares. Mackenzie has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB). Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 15,817 shares. 16,020 are owned by Hbk Invs L P. Comgest Sas accumulated 9,800 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 433,655 shares to 967,176 shares, valued at $60.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 241,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.