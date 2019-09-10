Fred Alger Management Trimmed Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) Position by $26.32 Million as Stock Rose; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Has Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Price Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle International Cor (CCI) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 207,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 1.15 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.78 million, down from 1.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle International Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.72% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.57. About 885,411 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27 million, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $447.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $173.48. About 5.24M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV IK TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $20.60/ADS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alibaba Unveils Six New Company Values for the Digital Era – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: WMT, BABA, LOW, XLNX, Bitcoin – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Alibaba – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 262,829 shares to 972,644 shares, valued at $62.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 13,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 730,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Healthcare REITs: A Boom Is Coming – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Unusual, Growth-Oriented REITs to Buy for Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Consider This Before Buying Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) For The 7.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Metric To Rule Them All: Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. Comments on Recent Announcement by Spirit MTA REIT – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc stated it has 2,637 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 3,295 shares. Btr Capital Management reported 103,204 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Hwg Limited Partnership holds 1.24% or 9,695 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Thornburg Investment Mgmt reported 1.93% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Martin Currie Ltd holds 129,689 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 34 shares. Capital Interest Ca holds 9,325 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Conning Inc owns 7,641 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.18% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Personal Fin Serv stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Strs Ohio accumulated 232,586 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability Company owns 56,126 shares.