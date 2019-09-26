Fred Alger Management Trimmed By $57.99 Million Its Deere & Co. (DE) Stake; Lsi Industries (LYTS) Sellers Increased By 53.74% Their Shorts

Lsi Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS) had an increase of 53.74% in short interest. LYTS’s SI was 174,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 53.74% from 113,700 shares previously. With 69,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Lsi Industries Inc (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s short sellers to cover LYTS’s short positions. The SI to Lsi Industries Inc’s float is 0.7%. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 29,992 shares traded. LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) has declined 17.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LYTS News: 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Ronald D. Brown as Interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SEARCH FOR CEO POSITION IS IN PROCESS; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Appoints Brown as Interim CEO After Wells Departure; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Board Initiated Search to Identify Permanent Replacement for Wells; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – HIRING OF BROWN AND LIPSEY FOLLOWS DEPARTURE OF DENNIS W. WELLS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON APRIL 23; 26/04/2018 – LSI Industries 3Q EPS 1c; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries Names Crawford Lipsey as Interim Pres and Oper Chief; 26/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.01; 23/04/2018 – LSI Industries: Dennis W. Wells Departed as Pres and CEO on April 23; 23/04/2018 – LSI INDUSTRIES NAMES RONALD D. BROWN INTERIM CEO, CRAWFORD

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Deere & Co. (DE) stake by 84.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 351,466 shares as Deere & Co. (DE)’s stock rose 0.67%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 65,913 shares with $10.92M value, down from 417,379 last quarter. Deere & Co. now has $52.45 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.57. About 1.43M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT FLAT; 21/05/2018 – Deere Investors Waiting for Dividend Bump May Finally Get Wish; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q ADJ. EPS $3.14, EST. $3.31; BOOSTS YEAR ADJ. NET VIEW; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 23/04/2018 – DJ Deere & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DE); 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS INVENTORIES AT LEVELS NOT SEEN SINCE 2012; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS BEYOND 2018, WIRTGEN OPERATING MARGINS ARE EXPECTED TO BE 13-14 PCT; 30/04/2018 – Deere&Co signs groundbreaking Nigeria deal; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS ISSUES HAVE IMPROVED VERY NICELY

LSI Industries Inc. provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $128.68 million. It operates in three divisions: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Lighting segment makes and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,969 activity. $9,969 worth of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) shares were bought by Clark James Anthony.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 7 investors sold LSI Industries Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 16.29 million shares or 0.96% more from 16.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated holds 0% or 27,885 shares. Archon Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.23% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) for 345,842 shares. Renaissance Techs has invested 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Wealthtrust Axiom Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 933,665 shares. State Street stated it has 44,444 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P reported 0% stake. The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0% in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). California Pub Employees Retirement has 0% invested in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Limited holds 0% or 51,994 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp accumulated 0% or 9,550 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc invested in 0.1% or 1.19M shares. 25,358 were reported by Truepoint. Acadian Asset Management Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,936 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS). Essex Management Lc accumulated 240,881 shares.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Guardant Health Inc stake by 195,148 shares to 298,309 valued at $25.75 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Blackline Inc stake by 635,595 shares and now owns 1.53M shares. Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock (NYSE:DE), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock has $19700 highest and $13200 lowest target. $169.79’s average target is 1.93% above currents $166.57 stock price. Deere \u0026 Company Common Stock had 25 analyst reports since May 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, May 20, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, May 20 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Monday, July 1 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, August 19 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, May 14 by JP Morgan.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12M for 19.28 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.