Fred Alger Management Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Has Boosted by $429,269 as Share Value Rose; Integre Asset Management Boosted Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $489,476; Market Value Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 2,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 19,790 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 16,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Old Dominion Freight Line for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $172.06. About 460,798 shares traded. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) has risen 16.78% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ODFL News: 12/04/2018 – Billboard: Carrie Underwood, Old Dominion Set to Play Inaugural Live In The Vineyard Goes Country; 26/03/2018 – REG-Correction: Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 16/03/2018 – REG-Key information relating to cash dividend to be paid by Odfjell SE; 17/05/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE UPON EXPIRATION OF PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED 2-YR PROGRAM ANNOUNCED ON MAY 23, 2016; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE – EFFECTIVE MAY 16, DAVID CONGDON TO SUCCEED CURRENT EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN EARL CONGDON; 09/03/2018 – OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE INC – GREG C. GANTT TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 05/03/2018 Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – REG-Lindsay Goldberg considering a sale of its 49% stake in Odfjell Terminals B.V. Odfjell SE considering a tag along of its shareholding in Odfjell Terminals Rotterdam; 08/05/2018 – REG-Odfjell SE: Annual General Meeting – Minutes; 05/03/2018 – Old Dominion Freight Line Provides Update for First-Qtr 2018

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 36.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 18,826 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 70,049 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86 million, up from 51,223 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 6.76M shares traded or 46.35% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS, J.M. SMUCKER CO. TERMINATE PACT FOR SALE OF; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 06/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – INTENDS TO CONTINUE ITS EVALUATION OF ROLE OF WESSON OIL BUSINESS WITHIN ITS PORTFOLIO; 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Organic Net Sales Growth Near High End of Range of -2% to Flat; 05/03/2018 – FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 04/05/2018 – CONAGRA AND JANA MUTUALLY AGREE TO END COOPERATION PACT; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Hurt By Higher Costs, Retailer Inventory Cuts — Earnings Review

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,308 shares to 23,785 shares, valued at $2.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.13% or 226,758 shares. Albion Financial Gp Ut stated it has 8,060 shares. Moreover, Wesbanco Bancorp has 0.13% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Allstate reported 44,586 shares. Gargoyle Advisor Lc holds 1.4% or 47,465 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon invested in 10.21M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 194,007 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership owns 54,224 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Coatue Mgmt Limited reported 20,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 476,525 shares. Gabelli & Advisers holds 12,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Highlander Ltd Liability Corporation reported 250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Communications Na invested 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Arora Anil also bought $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. OMTVEDT CRAIG P bought $668,250 worth of stock or 25,000 shares.

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1%; Marinus Pharmaceuticals Shares Spike Higher – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Conagra Brands leans on innovation with new products – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Rite Aid, Conagra Brands Stocks Soar Post-Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “International Coffee Day 2019: 89 Percent of Americans Get their Cup of Joe from Home – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invitae Corp by 15,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 477,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.99M shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Oh (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ODFL shares while 136 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 56.08 million shares or 1.23% less from 56.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 609,430 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr Inc stated it has 18,281 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 18,655 shares. Da Davidson And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Bluestein R H & holds 0.02% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) or 2,000 shares. Aurora Counsel has 1.03% invested in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Pinnacle Associates holds 1,365 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL). Gulf Bankshares (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,862 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) for 24 shares. Sirios Capital Mgmt Lp reported 181,814 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. 12,448 were reported by Brown Advisory. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.01% or 4,620 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 6,803 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings.