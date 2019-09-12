Fred Alger Management Raised Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) Holding By $120.76 Million; Glendon Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Stake

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD) stake by 7913.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc acquired 583,400 shares as Mcdonalds Corp. (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 590,772 shares with $122.68M value, up from 7,372 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp. now has $161.52 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 3.12M shares traded or 10.51% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 19/03/2018 – Deadline is Today in McDonald’s Labor Case That Could Affect Millions; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s Worker Exodus Builds as Mobile App Sows Confusion (Video); 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s rolled out its $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu in January; 12/04/2018 – Kalinowski McDonald’s Surveys to Live On as Analyst Starts Anew; 05/04/2018 – Jollibee Foods plans to appeal the order. The government will also inspect other fast-food companies such as KFC and McDonald’s; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen; 07/03/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren Leads Senators Urging NLRB to Allow McDonald’s Joint-Employer Case to Advance; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EARNINGS CALL BEGINS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.15 million are held by Raymond James Associate. Baldwin Brothers Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,211 shares. Sun Life Financial holds 0.03% or 620 shares in its portfolio. Barnett And holds 0.01% or 93 shares. Bell National Bank reported 27,674 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.84% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Schroder Management Group Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd holds 2.33M shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 6,731 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.06% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 14,500 shares. Overbrook Management Corp holds 0.96% or 22,448 shares in its portfolio. New Jersey-based Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.9% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Amer Century Inc has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Iat Reinsurance Limited reported 6,250 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Grow Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes Tells Customers To ‘BYOB’ – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “McDonald’s stock suffering biggest drop this year, acts as 44-point drag on Dow’s price – MarketWatch” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Dividend Stocks with Large Share Buybacks – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s Corp has $25000 highest and $20000 lowest target. $225’s average target is 6.06% above currents $212.15 stock price. McDonald’s Corp had 32 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 29. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Wednesday, May 1. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 30 by DZ Bank. The company was maintained on Friday, June 14 by Stifel Nicolaus.