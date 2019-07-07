Fred Alger Management Raised Its Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (CTSH) Stake by $50.64 Million; Caprock Group Has Lowered Holding in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by $362,358 as Share Value Rose

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (HSBC) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,802 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $536,000, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Hsbc Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $171.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 1.03 million shares traded. HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) has declined 15.25% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HSBC News: 25/05/2018 – REG-HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/Rl) – Electra Private Equity plc; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 18/05/2018 – HSBC ISSUANCE OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 04/04/2018 – Lebanon Star: HSBC leaker Herve Falciani detained in Spain: police; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to 2 new Bond Funds from HSBC Administradora de lnversiones S.A.SGFCI; 16/04/2018 – MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF HSBC SECURITIES (USA) INC.’S TENDER OFFER RELATING TO ANY AND ALL OF THE 8.750% PERPETUAL NOTES ISSUED BY MINERVA LUXEMBOURG S.A. AND MINERVA; 20/04/2018 – HSBC Pledges to Stop Financing New Coal and Dirtiest Oil and Gas; 14/05/2018 – HSBC says it’s made the world’s first trade finance transaction using blockchain; 23/03/2018 – IMERYS SA IMTP.PA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 83 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – TELEKOM AUSTRIA AG TELA.Vl : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 7.9 EUROS FROM 7.7 EUROS

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp (CTSH) by 269454.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 703,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 703,536 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.97 million, up from 261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $64.71. About 3.06 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A STAY OF THE ACTIONS OF INDIAN INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – DURING QTR, REPATRIATED $2 BLN OF EARNINGS THAT WERE AVAILABLE FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM – CONF CALL

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 6 insider sales for $898,716 activity. 403 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) shares with value of $27,416 were sold by Middleton Sean. The insider Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan sold 500 shares worth $34,015. The insider Telesmanic Robert sold 838 shares worth $54,470.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Anchor Capital Ltd Liability reported 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Majedie Asset Management Limited holds 176,684 shares. New York-based Asset Strategies has invested 1.26% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brinker Capital holds 91,452 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability holds 32,365 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fin Advsr Ltd has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 7,386 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Pggm Invests stated it has 0.33% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Bb&T Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company Limited stated it has 40,232 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt has invested 1.66% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Quantum Mgmt holds 0.21% or 5,421 shares in its portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.08% or 46,630 shares in its portfolio.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 18,925 shares to 17,081 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 216,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 650,707 shares, and cut its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).

