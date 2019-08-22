Fred Alger Management Raised Inogen (INGN) Position by $54.58 Million; Bender Robert & Associates Has Increased Stake in Nvidia (NVDA)

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 3,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,369 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, up from 13,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.23. About 10.70M shares traded or 2.32% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 08/03/2018 LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Reinvents the Workstation with Real-Time Ray Tracing; 20/05/2018 – SlashGear: NVIDIA-powered robot AI learns by watching humans; 30/05/2018 – China’s tech advance cannot be slowed, says Nvidia CEO; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 28/03/2018 – Ouster Launches Two New LIDAR Sensors, Adopts NVIDIA DRIVE™ AI Platform; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $240

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 97.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 574,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.24M, up from 591,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $43.29. About 569,425 shares traded or 8.25% up from the average. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen Raises 2018 View To Net $38M-Net $41M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – INDIVIDUAL MAY GAINED ACCESS TO DATA ALSO INCLUDING MEDICARE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER, INSURANCE POLICY DATA/TYPE OF MEDICAL EQUIPMENT PROVIDED; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN SEES FY ADJ NET $38M TO $41M, EST. $37.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold INGN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 22.35 million shares or 0.77% less from 22.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 283,238 shares to 413,356 shares, valued at $69.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp by 407,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 410,555 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).