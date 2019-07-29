Fred Alger Management Raised Balchem Corp. (BCPC) Position; Granite Point Capital Management LP Cut Its Quotient LTD (QTNT) Position as Stock Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Balchem Corp. (BCPC) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 119,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 662,770 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.51M, up from 543,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Balchem Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $101.09. About 19,541 shares traded. Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) has risen 4.70% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BCPC News: 08/05/2018 – Balchem at Houlihan Lokey Global Industrial Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – Balchem 1Q EPS 60c

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $688.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 57,381 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Ex; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited appoints Franz Walt as Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Completion of Its Sale Leaseback Transaction; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5 before the open. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

