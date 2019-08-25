Fred Alger Management Position in Pepsico (PEP) Has Trimmed by $447,740; As Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Lowered Its Holding by $18.98 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 10.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 3,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 30,912 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 34,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – It’s Back to Cola Wars in Pepsi Versus Coca-Cola Marketing Blitz; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 ORGANIC REV GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Bringing Pop To Fashion: Pepsi® Launches Global Capsule Collection With Boohoo, Umbro, Le Specs, New Era And Anteater; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-PepsiCo to buy the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods- NYT; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 253,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The hedge fund held 1.61 million shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.02M, down from 1.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 938,212 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 05/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Gets Engaged at Chipotle; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – AWARDED $778MLN CONTRACT TO PROVIDE GLOBAL IT ENTERPRISE OPERATIONS & MAINTENANCE SOLUTIONS FOR USSOCOM

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jacobs progresses portfolio transformation – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jacobs Appointed as Specialist to Rollout Smart Meters in Singapore – GuruFocus.com” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering Reports Q3 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “10 Serious Earnings Season Winners from the Week of August 10 – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14B and $7.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co by 334,847 shares to 501,515 shares, valued at $4.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 132,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Com owns 5,695 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Chevy Chase Trust, Maryland-based fund reported 97,465 shares. Boltwood Mgmt has 6,199 shares. Perkins Coie Trust accumulated 600 shares. D E Shaw Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 864,135 shares or 5.23% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.04% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Markston Intl Ltd Liability holds 0.27% or 30,686 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding Sa reported 0.01% stake. Rhumbline Advisers owns 166,801 shares. Southeast Asset reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,872 shares.

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.71 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : PEP, LNN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Down 4.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 402,800 shares to 3.81M shares, valued at $42.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings by 35,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).