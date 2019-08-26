Fred Alger Management Maintains Stake in Trimble (TRMB); Dean Capital Management Has Trimmed Its La Z Boy (LZB) Stake by $1.58 Million as Valuation Declined

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in La Z Boy Inc (LZB) by 84.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management sold 49,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.51% . The institutional investor held 9,105 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300,000, down from 58,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in La Z Boy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 579,597 shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) has risen 8.34% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.34% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 137.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 75,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 129,952 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 54,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.7. About 1.03 million shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 46c; 18/04/2018 – Trimble Announces New Field Solutions for Land and Construction Surveying; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 23/04/2018 – Trimble Sees Deal Slightly Dilutive to 2019 Non-GAAP Earnings Due to Interest Example; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 07/05/2018 – TRIMBLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 42C TO 46C, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Trimble Adds Crop Health Imagery and Works Orders to its Agriculture Software; 07/05/2018 – Correct: Trimble 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 14/03/2018 – Trimble’s Cloud-Based Seismic Monitoring Transforms Earthquake Event Reporting for Buildings; 23/04/2018 – Trimble To Acquire Viewpoint To Create The Industry’s Most Complete Construction Management Solution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LZB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 2.09% less from 41.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 17,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 9,588 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 92,719 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust Corp has 0.01% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 1.25M shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt holds 0.03% or 37,696 shares. 10,441 are owned by Sigma Planning. American Inc holds 35,275 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 63,571 shares. Regal Investment Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.72% stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 125,924 shares. Ameritas Prns reported 3,892 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 19,756 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) or 6,093 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) for 28,500 shares.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $59.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 11,287 shares to 30,915 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 128,252 shares to 81,638 shares, valued at $3.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 421,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,331 shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Coe Cap Ltd holds 1.46% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 31,222 shares. King Luther Capital Corp holds 1.33% or 4.32 million shares. 13,835 are held by Wendell David Assocs. Parnassus Investments Ca, California-based fund reported 3.29M shares. Moreover, Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 0% invested in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) for 102,380 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 534 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 470 shares. Macquarie Gp Inc invested in 0% or 1,900 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct holds 18,927 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain reported 61 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.01% or 24,459 shares. Andra Ap owns 18,300 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has 85,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.