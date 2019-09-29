Fred Alger Management Lowered Vulcan Materials (VMC) Holding by $29.18 Million; Stock Rose; Capital Investment Counsel Lowered Holding in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.11 Million

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 48.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 8,553 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 16,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $143.24. About 2.20 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 27/03/2018 – Stefanini Wins Award at IBM Think 2018 Event in Las Vegas; 24/04/2018 – IBM Board Approves Increase In Quarterly Cash Dividend For The 23rd Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: IBM EARNINGS WERE NOT RELEASED; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 16/05/2018 – TTA Receives Outstanding Work Review from Long-Time Partner IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q EPS $1.81; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 212,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $164.43M, down from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.26 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13 billion and $278.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 24,591 shares to 100,795 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beddow Cap Management Inc reported 57,668 shares. 4,971 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Peak Asset Management Limited holds 3,152 shares. Aviance Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,004 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 1.65% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 2.22M shares. Clark Estates Incorporated Ny reported 102,486 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.59% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 34,816 shares. Prudential Public Limited Liability owns 1.02M shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Howland Lc holds 9,339 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. The New York-based Eagle Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Colrain Cap Ltd Company accumulated 2,290 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 29,592 shares. Counsel Limited Liability Ny invested in 0.03% or 3,148 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,055 shares. 127,171 are owned by Flippin Bruce & Porter.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc A by 20,157 shares to 20,575 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc Class A by 83,774 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Wingstop Inc.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 21.92 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.