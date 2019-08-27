Fred Alger Management Lowered Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) Position; Proassurance (PRA) Sellers Decreased By 9.38% Their Shorts

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR) stake by 53.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 232,875 shares as Rexford Industrial Realty In (REXR)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 203,057 shares with $7.27 million value, down from 435,932 last quarter. Rexford Industrial Realty In now has $4.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.15. About 109,592 shares traded. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) has risen 37.72% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.72% the S&P500. Some Historical REXR News: 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS THREE INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $33.8M; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty Sees FY18 EPS 22c-EPS 25c; 19/04/2018 – Rexford Industrial Announces Appointment Of Diana Ingram To Board Of Directors; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial Realty 1Q EPS 15c; 01/05/2018 – Rexford Industrial 1Q Core FFO/Shr 27c; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL BUYS TWO INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES FOR $18.3M; 24/05/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND USE OF REXFORD INDUSTRIAL’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT; 10/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED USING CASH ON HAND, CO’S EXISTING LINE OF CREDIT, RE-INVESTMENT OF DISPOSITION PROCEEDS; 19/03/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY – DEAL FUNDED THROUGH COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND DRAWS ON LINE OF CREDIT

Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) had a decrease of 9.38% in short interest. PRA’s SI was 831,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.38% from 917,200 shares previously. With 301,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Proassurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA)’s short sellers to cover PRA’s short positions. The SI to Proassurance Corporation’s float is 1.58%. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.9. About 44,556 shares traded. ProAssurance Corporation (NYSE:PRA) has declined 2.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PRA News: 07/03/2018 ProAssurance Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $201 MLN, DOWN 9.9 PCT; 13/03/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Presentation to Investors at the CFA Society of New York’s Insurance Conference; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.40; 23/05/2018 – ProAssurance Announces Results from 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – ProAssurance 1Q EPS 22c; 22/04/2018 – DJ ProAssurance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRA); 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE CORP QTRLY NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.22; 03/05/2018 – PROASSURANCE 1Q OPER EPS 40C, EST. 44C

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Verisk Analytics Inc Class A (NASDAQ:VRSK) stake by 28,012 shares to 29,279 valued at $3.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stake by 62,048 shares and now owns 351,372 shares. Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 1.74 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Rexford Industrial Realty has $4600 highest and $37 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is -3.82% below currents $43.15 stock price. Rexford Industrial Realty had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Wells Fargo.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The firm operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation, and Lloyd's Syndicate divisions. It has a 30.42 P/E ratio. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.