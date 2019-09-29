Fred Alger Management Lowered Incyte (INCY) Stake; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Incyte Corporation (INCY) stake by 2.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 11,763 shares as Incyte Corporation (INCY)’s stock rose 7.62%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 380,999 shares with $32.37 million value, down from 392,762 last quarter. Incyte Corporation now has $15.66B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 883,596 shares traded. Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) has risen 23.83% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.83% the S&P500. Some Historical INCY News: 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 08/03/2018 – Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – ADDITIONAL DATA LILLY PROVIDED IN RESUBMISSION OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS DRUG DID NOT SUBSTANTIALLY ALTER EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA IN ORIGINAL SUBMISSION; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – LILLY HAS NOT FULLY EVALUATED A SAFE AND EFFECTIVE DOSE OF BARICITINIB FOR TREATMENT OF RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS AND SO COMPLETE RESPONSE WOULD BE ISSUED; 23/04/2018 – ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO FDA VOTES 9-6 SAYING SAFETY DATA ADEQUATE TO SUPPORT APPROVAL OF 2 MG DOSE OF LILLY-INCYTE DRUG BARICITINIB; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck to Stop Study Based on Results and Recommendation of eDMC; 23/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Committee Recommends the Approval of Baricitinib 2mg, but not 4mg, for the Treatment of Moderately-to-Severely Act; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Among 3 analysts covering Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:CLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock has $1400 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.33’s average target is 30.86% above currents $7.13 stock price. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Monday, September 23. Credit Suisse maintained Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) on Wednesday, September 11 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 4. See Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) latest ratings:

23/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Downgrade

11/09/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

04/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $10.0000 New Target: $8.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $13.0000 New Target: $14.0000 Upgrade

The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 8.65 million shares traded. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has declined 0.09% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CLF News: 20/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs: Revenue, Net Will Be Relatively Higher Than Historical Levels During the Remaining Nine Mos; 06/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS SAYS EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CHARGES WILL BE RECORDED IN H1 2018 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Cliffs Become Hedge-Fund Darling, Luring Ray Dalio, Fidelity; 15/05/2018 – Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Buys 2% of Cleveland-Cliffs; 20/04/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 29C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Cleveland-Cliffs Outlk To Stbl, ‘B’ CCR Affirmed; 29/03/2018 – CLEVELAND-CLIFFS FILES TO EXCHANGE $1.08B 5.75% SR NTS DUE 2025; 18/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/03/2018 Cleveland-Cliffs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/04/2018 – Cleveland-Cliffs Schedules Groundbreaking Ceremony for its HBI Production Plant in Toledo, Ohio

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., a mining and natural resources company, produces and supplies iron ore. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota; and Koolyanobbing iron ore mining complex located in Western Australia. It has a 1.81 P/E ratio. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 1.08M shares to 2.35 million valued at $102.76 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Fortive Corp stake by 16,988 shares and now owns 70,841 shares. Petiq Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold INCY shares while 128 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 188.94 million shares or 0.12% more from 188.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,440 are held by Landscape Capital Management Ltd Com. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc holds 136,092 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 6,260 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited invested in 0% or 6,400 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 49,929 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Moreover, Duquesne Family Office Limited Company has 0.51% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 202,400 shares. Brown Advisory has 3,406 shares. Moreover, Franklin Street Advsrs Inc Nc has 0.04% invested in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) for 4,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). 1,417 were reported by Capstone Inv Advsr Limited. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.01% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.92% or 47,697 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Incorporated Lc has invested 0.02% in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY). Pdt Partners Ltd Liability stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY).

Among 8 analysts covering Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Incyte has $11100 highest and $7500 lowest target. $91.13’s average target is 25.14% above currents $72.82 stock price. Incyte had 16 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities reinitiated Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) rating on Thursday, September 5. JMP Securities has “Market Outperform” rating and $10700 target. Nomura maintained Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $10000 target in Thursday, September 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital to “Equal-Weight” on Friday, May 3. The rating was reinitiated by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, September 5.

Analysts await Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, up 170.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.2 per share. INCY’s profit will be $116.13M for 33.71 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Incyte Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.