Fred Alger Management Lowered Garmin LTD (GRMN) Holding By $378,400; Shorts at BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (BCCLF) Lowered By 2.4%

BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) had a decrease of 2.4% in short interest. BCCLF’s SI was 14.27 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.4% from 14.62 million shares previously. With 51,500 avg volume, 277 days are for BECLE SAB DE CV ORDINARY SHARES MEXICO (OTCMKTS:BCCLF)’s short sellers to cover BCCLF’s short positions. It closed at $1.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased Garmin Ltd (GRMN) stake by 29.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 4,400 shares as Garmin Ltd (GRMN)’s stock declined 1.84%. The Fred Alger Management Inc holds 10,271 shares with $887,000 value, down from 14,671 last quarter. Garmin Ltd now has $14.97B valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.37. About 579,537 shares traded. Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) has risen 26.96% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500.

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, bottles, purchases, sells, imports, exports, intermediates, and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, ready to drink cocktails, and agricultural products in Mexico, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.35 billion. It offers tequila under the Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia, Jose Cuervo Platino, 1800, Centenario, and Maestro Tequilero Dobel brand names; whiskey under the Bushmills Original, Black Bush, Bushmills 10 year Old Single Malt, Bushmills 16 year Old Single Malt, Bushmills 21 year Old Single Malt, and Bushmills Steamship brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under Three Olives, Hangar 1, and Oso Negro brand names. It has a 21.91 P/E ratio. The firm also provides ready to drink cocktails under the Jose Cuervo Authentic Margarita, Jose Cuervo Especial Paloma, Kraken Cola, and Golden Margaritas brand names; and non-alcoholic beverages under the Sangrita Viuda de SÃ¡nchez, Boost, or the Jose Cuervo Margarita Mix brand names.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) stake by 21,000 shares to 50,000 valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 646,811 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Altair Engineering Inc A was raised too.

