Fred Alger Management Lowered Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position by $727,996; Perkins Coie Trust Company Increases Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Perkins Coie Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 37.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Coie Trust Company bought 1,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,014 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 3,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $380.47. About 3.06M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – Adient and Boeing to showcase their collaboration in aircraft seating at Aircraft Interiors Expo; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 25/04/2018 – BOEING WORKING WITH SPIRIT AERO, CFM TO ADDRESS 737 DELAYS; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 09/05/2018 – McObject’s new eXtremeDB Financial Edition for HPC offers excellent performance and a host of new features; 23/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce says Trent 7000 engines not affected by durability issues; 17/04/2018 – SPIRIT COULD ORDER AIRBUS, BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER, BOEING PLANES; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 17,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.22% . The institutional investor held 103,528 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, down from 121,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $44.57. About 3.22 million shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 12.78% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 07/05/2018 – AstraZeneca shareholders urged to reject pay report; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved; 09/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Will Be Responsible for Further Development and Commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-L(RX); 24/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L – CIRCASSIA TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT CIRCASSIA AND ASTRAZENECA HAVE AGREED TO AMEND CERTAIN TERMS OF DCA, INCLUDING POINTS SET OUT BELOW; 03/04/2018 – FDA boost for AstraZeneca cancer therapy; 17/05/2018 – Roche Announces Positive Results From Phase III Trial on Tecentriq, Avastin and Two Drugs; 18/04/2018 – Industry fears disruption as EU excludes UK from drug approvals; 18/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – 65.08 PCT VOTES CAST AT AGM TO APPROVE ANNUAL REPORT ON REMUNERATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 31 2017; 34.92 PCT VOTES CAST AGAINST THE RESOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – EMA Committee Recommends Expanded Use of AstraZeneca Cancer Drug; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC AZN.L : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5900P FROM 5800P

Analysts await AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 33.80% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.71 per share. AZN’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 23.71 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by AstraZeneca PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.62% negative EPS growth.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity National Information (NYSE:FIS) by 749,889 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $142.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties In (NYSE:ELS) by 18,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Atlassian Corp Plc.

