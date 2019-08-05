Fred Alger Management Lifted Stake in Citigroup (C) by $128.60 Million; Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Lifted Its Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $1.38 Million as Shares Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 236.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 2.07M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 2.95 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $183.73 million, up from 878,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 9.24M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 14/03/2018 – “There was no impact to Commercial Card services, nor was any customer data compromised,” a spokeswoman for Citigroup told CNBC; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52; 22/03/2018 – Citi restricts corporate clients’ gun sales; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT ENDS COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 26/03/2018 – APELLIS PHARMACEUTICALS INC APLS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $23; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day May 10

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.12 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $69.47. About 1.93 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 02/04/2018 – GRUBHUB EXPANDS DELIVERY OFFERING TO 34 ADDED MARKETS NATIONWID; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 12/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $87; 15/03/2018 ShiftPixy Delivers a Revolution to Fast Food and Fast Casual; 19/03/2018 – Grubhub Expands Pact With Yelp, Aiming for Cheaper Deliveries; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 117,500 shares to 137,500 shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) by 328,439 shares to 482,702 shares, valued at $30.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Simon Property Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 28,639 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72 shares, and cut its stake in Trade Desk Inc Class A.

