Fred Alger Management Lifted Holding in Paycom Software (PAYC) as Valuation Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Share Price Rose While Ami Investment Management Has Lowered by $608,960 Its Holding

Ami Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv (FISV) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Investment Management Inc sold 6,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 53,598 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, down from 60,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $106.39. About 581,513 shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 17,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The institutional investor held 356,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.40M, up from 339,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $247.79. About 176,933 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $630.98 million for 28.60 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spinnaker Trust owns 6,451 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 4,280 are held by First Commercial Bank & Of Newtown. Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 21.66% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.14M shares. Johnson Fincl Grp Inc owns 171,731 shares. Earnest Ltd Company invested in 0% or 208 shares. Fil Limited owns 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 282,283 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas reported 3,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ftb invested in 0.64% or 90,157 shares. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.2% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3,215 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Morgan Stanley holds 0.02% or 784,073 shares. Moreover, First Personal Svcs has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 413 shares. 8,840 were accumulated by Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Ami Invest Mngmt Inc owns 53,598 shares. British Columbia Inv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 189,686 shares to 150,846 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sailpoint Technologies Holding by 19,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,056 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).