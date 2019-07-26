Fred Alger Management Increases Stake in Repligen (RGEN); Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose While Palisade Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $2.19 Million

Palisade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc sold 11,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 147,847 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.08M, down from 159,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $957.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $208.16. About 12.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/05/2018 – Charlie Munger: I wish Berkshire had bought Apple even more aggressively; 19/04/2018 – Popular Science: Exclusive first look: Daisy is Apple’s new robot that eats iPhones and spits out recyclable parts; 27/04/2018 – Chinese tariffs could raise the cost of phones, computers and other components, and many of Apple’s products are made in China. This could cause disruptions to the supply chain or other penalties such as boycotts; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holdings by Most Since at Least 2008; 01/05/2018 – Expectations could hardly be lower for Apple’s earnings today; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 26/03/2018 – Jamf Delivers Pre Day-Zero Support for All Apple Spring 2018 Releases; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO HAVING `ACTIVE DIALOGUE’ WITH APPLE: CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Repligen Corp (RGEN) by 50.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 548,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.07M, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Repligen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 565,972 shares traded. Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) has risen 60.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.32% the S&P500. Some Historical RGEN News: 17/05/2018 – Dir Ryan Jr Gifts 900 Of Repligen Corp; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Repligen; 08/05/2018 – REPLIGEN CORP RGEN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $182 MLN TO $188 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Had Seen FY18 Rev $180M-$186; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Rev $182M-$188M; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Adj EPS 17c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 73c; 08/05/2018 – Repligen 1Q Rev $44.8M; 28/03/2018 Repligen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Repligen Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Hydraulics Corp (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 663,408 shares to 338 shares, valued at $16,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp. (NYSE:MCD) by 439,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,372 shares, and cut its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold RGEN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 39.77 million shares or 0.33% less from 39.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 29,676 shares to 614,566 shares, valued at $11.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biotelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 10,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,661 shares, and has risen its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A).