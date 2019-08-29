Fred Alger Management Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA); As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Price Declined, Aurelius Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 260,621 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 23/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is betting against Assured Guaranty; 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt; 23/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS PUERTO RICO MAY JUST TIP OF ICEBERG FOR AGO; 26/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 33.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 288,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.16M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.92M, up from 872,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $449.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $5.31 during the last trading session, reaching $172.79. About 10.95M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: ZTO Investment to Tap New Retail Opportunities and Further Digitalize China’s Logistics Industry; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA BABA.N SAYS ACQUIRES CHINESE CHIP MAKER HANGZHOU C-SKY MICROSYSTEMS; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,013 shares to 68,529 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 124,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,036 shares, and cut its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Adr (NASDAQ:GWPH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 20,888 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Inc reported 0.03% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). World Asset accumulated 0.02% or 7,024 shares. Principal Fin Group Inc holds 0.1% or 2.35M shares. D E Shaw & Inc has 0.02% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Alyeska LP has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Advisory Serv Ntwk Limited Liability owns 943 shares. Elm Ridge Management Limited Liability stated it has 211,877 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 127,935 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 8,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gam Holdg Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 30,923 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp holds 2,334 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 212,975 were accumulated by Prudential Inc. Schneider Cap Mngmt has invested 5.82% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company reported 0% stake.

Aurelius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.83 billion and $41.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 911,800 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.