Fred Alger Management Increased Stake in Hubspot (HUBS); Northpointe Capital Has Boosted Citigroup (C) Holding by $1.23 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Hubspot Inc (HUBS) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 17,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.56% . The institutional investor held 193,159 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.94M, up from 175,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Hubspot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $5.15 during the last trading session, reaching $155.56. About 339,943 shares traded. HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) has risen 44.07% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HUBS News: 22/05/2018 – Azuqua Joins HubSpot’s Apps for Agency Services Program to Help Top Tier Digital Agencies Deliver Custom Integrations and Automations; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in HubSpot; 01/05/2018 – HubSpot Grows Platform with New Workplace by Facebook Integration; 03/05/2018 – HubSpot Launches Integration for Shopify App Store to Help Ecommerce SMBs Win; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.56, REV VIEW $484.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – The B2B Marketing Lab to Host New Inbound Marketing HubSpot User Group Event in South London; 15/05/2018 – Scge Management Buys New 1.7% Position in HubSpot; 26/04/2018 – HubSpot Alum Aims to Give Customers a Voice with Latest Venture; 10/05/2018 – HubSpot 1Q Loss/Shr 41c

Northpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc bought 17,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 101,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.08 million, up from 83,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $67.95. About 9.96 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – By 2033, Emerging Technologies Could Combine to Create New Investment Vehicles that Gradually Replace Equities, Bonds: Citi; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 610P FROM 525P; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI AND SEARS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE LONG-TERM EXTENSION OF THEIR 15-YEAR CO-BRAND AND PRIVATE LABEL CREDIT CARD RELATIONSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup Adopts Revenue Recognition Accounting Standard ASU No. 2014-09 as of Jan. 1; 26/04/2018 – Citi shakes up its commodities business; 02/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Decrease 12% This Year, Citi Leads; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 16/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.61 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Supports Citigroup Chief Executive Michael Corbat; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold HUBS shares while 74 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.98% less from 39.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Company stated it has 14,629 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.16% or 4,442 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 190,480 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Paloma Mngmt owns 0.26% invested in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 88,498 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 64,400 were accumulated by Pub Sector Pension Inv Board. California-based Aperio Gru Lc has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 240,014 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fund Management has 3,201 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested in 0% or 123,347 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) for 2,800 shares. State Street invested in 506,767 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). American Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 57,509 shares to 454,646 shares, valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 427,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,561 shares, and cut its stake in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

More notable recent HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Unknown Media Giant Taking The World By Storm – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “National lender bringing tech hub to Nashville – Nashville Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HubSpot: Lengthening The Growth Runway – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why HubSpot Stock Rose 11.7% in August – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Century invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Nippon Life Investors Americas stated it has 274,030 shares or 1.46% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Avenir has 1.98% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Ing Groep Nv holds 327,378 shares. First Savings Bank Of Omaha reported 9,500 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 30,000 shares. First Citizens Bank Tru holds 0.26% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 37,951 shares. Trustco Natl Bank N Y reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 69,000 are owned by Permit Cap Ltd Company. First Long Island Investors Ltd Company accumulated 111,091 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 863 shares stake. Gam Ag owns 15,042 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alps Advisors holds 0% or 6,095 shares in its portfolio. 162,446 are owned by Mondrian Inv Partners Limited.

Northpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $314.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 27,155 shares to 5,141 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 39,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,164 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).