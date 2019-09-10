Fred Alger Management Increased Its Holding in Wisdomtree Investments (WETF) by $57.59 Million; As Xilinx (XLNX) Shares Declined, Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Trimmed Position

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Wisdomtree Investments Inc (WETF) by 1117.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 8.23 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.17% . The institutional investor held 8.96 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.28M, up from 736,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Wisdomtree Investments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $780.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 748,509 shares traded. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) has declined 32.02% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical WETF News: 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree International Equity Fund Goes Above 50-D-MA; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree US Dividend ex-Financials Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – Wisdomtree Global EX-Mexico Equity Fund Daily Inflows $35 Mln; 08/03/2018 – WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily Inflows $128.7M; 16/04/2018 – WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Goes Above 50D-MA; 18/04/2018 – WisdomTree’s Advisor Solutions Platform Named Fund Innovation of the Year at the 2018 Mutual Fund Industry Awards; 10/04/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – WisdomTree Completes Acquisition of ETF Securities’ European Exchange-Traded Commodity, Currency and Short-and-Leveraged Business; 07/03/2018 – WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Goes Below 200D-MA: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund Below 50-D-MA

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 90.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 68,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 7,600 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $964,000, down from 76,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $106.72. About 2.12M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.04 million activity. 79,365 shares valued at $496,253 were bought by Steinberg Jonathan L on Thursday, May 23.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 414,051 shares to 815,094 shares, valued at $49.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 509,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.07 million shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WETF shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 108.86 million shares or 3.34% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.50M shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 293,816 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Ameritas Invest Partners holds 9,928 shares. Moreover, Parkside National Bank & Trust & has 0% invested in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 98 shares. Everence Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF). Continental Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.37% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 416,244 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) for 335,218 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 209,388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 200,000 shares. 7,094 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Tci Wealth Advisors, Arizona-based fund reported 123 shares. First Advisors Limited Partnership owns 64,753 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakworth Cap has 71 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,364 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Firm reported 1,683 shares. Charles Schwab Management stated it has 1.05M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 1.65% stake. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 9,991 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.33% or 294,191 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Shell Asset Management invested in 0.09% or 30,912 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt New York reported 0% stake. New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh invested 4.74% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks holds 19,205 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Commerce Incorporated reported 0.14% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Com holds 169,526 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp holds 0.3% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Analysts await Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.87 per share. XLNX’s profit will be $234.92 million for 28.69 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Xilinx, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.12% negative EPS growth.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (NYSE:TIF) by 80,207 shares to 87,500 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT).