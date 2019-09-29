Fred Alger Management Increased Its Holding in Glu Mobile (GLUU) by $523,824 as Share Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Keating Investment Counselors Trimmed Position by $1.75 Million as Stock Price Declined

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 74,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 229,749 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65 million, up from 154,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 1.99 million shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 07/05/2018 – Glu Mobile Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M

Keating Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc sold 12,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,494 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.34 million, down from 58,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 6.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 648,262 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 24,000 shares. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 23,823 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0% or 34,659 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru reported 2.49M shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Rothschild & Com Asset Mngmt Us owns 0.11% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 1.41 million shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc owns 236,529 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) for 11,596 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated reported 14,114 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 222,150 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 134,600 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 132,328 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.01% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc reported 37,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $26.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,284 shares to 1,151 shares, valued at $89,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 141,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,163 shares, and cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $56.26 million activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $224.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 45,040 shares to 234,750 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 46,174 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

