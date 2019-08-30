Fred Alger Management Holds Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO); Sientra (Put) (SIEN) Stock Declined While Pura Vida Investments Trimmed by $559,104 Its Holding

Pura Vida Investments Llc decreased its stake in Sientra Inc (Put) (SIEN) by 48.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pura Vida Investments Llc sold 2,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.55% . The institutional investor held 2,812 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, down from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pura Vida Investments Llc who had been investing in Sientra Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $331.98 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.74. About 223,370 shares traded. Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has declined 68.15% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SIEN News: 18/04/2018 – Sientra Receives FDA Approval of PMA Supplement; 30/04/2018 – Sientra Commences Underwritten Public Follow-On Offering of $75M of Its Common Stk; 14/05/2018 – Pura Vida Investments Buys New 1% Position in Sientra; 26/03/2018 – SIENTRA – THERE IS NO MONETARY COMPONENT TO AGREEMENT-IN-PRINCIPLE, BUT IT WILL CONTAIN ORDER PROHIBITING FUTURE VIOLATIONS OF SECURITIES LAWS; 07/05/2018 – Sientra, Inc. Announces Closing of $115 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 25/04/2018 – Sientra to Showcase OPUS™ Breast Products and miraDry fresh™ Procedure at American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons Meeting; 13/03/2018 – SIENTRA INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.92; 02/04/2018 – Sientra Reports the Long-term Safety and Effectiveness of Silicone Gel Breast Implants with Results from the Largest Core Breas; 18/04/2018 – Sientra: FDA Approval Allows Commercialization of OPUS-branded Breast Implant Products Manufactured by Vesta; 13/03/2018 SIENTRA INC – REMAINS ON TRACK FOR FULL AND FINAL FDA APPROVAL FOR U.S. MANUFACTURED IMPLANTS

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 139,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315.20M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $286.14. About 949,231 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Plans to Build State-of-the-Art Pharma Services Facility in Rheinfelden (Baden) Germany; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 24/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 25/04/2018 – Parent Co Will Be Renamed Thermo Companies, Inc., and Its Stk Will Continue to Trade Publicly; 16/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Installs First Glacios Cryo-Electron Microscope for Drug Discovery and Development; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT & THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC ENTER INTO TECHNOLOGY & COMM; 02/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Gibco ExpiSf System, First Ever Chemically Defined Insect Protein Expression System

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quidel Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 19,482 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $69.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.19 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14.24M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (NYSE:V).

Pura Vida Investments Llc, which manages about $223.00 million and $302.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 24,717 shares to 32,500 shares, valued at $4.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (Call) by 834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $269,997 activity. Sullivan Keith J also bought $119,997 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) on Friday, June 7. On Friday, June 7 Little Paul Sean bought $99,998 worth of Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) or 17,391 shares.

