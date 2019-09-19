Fred Alger Management Holds Stake in Church & Dwight Co (CHD); Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Shareholder Uss Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Position by $347,500

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) by 90.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 54,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 114,765 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39M, up from 60,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Co Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Uss Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 92,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.85 million, down from 94,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11 million shares traded or 43.29% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Disney’s ‘Lady And The Tramp’ Remake To Be A Disney Streaming; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING)

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 563,156 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $177.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 13,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Hldg invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Minnesota-based Sns Financial Gp Limited has invested 0.8% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voya Mngmt Lc holds 0.56% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.87M shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.60M shares. First Merchants invested 0.71% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank accumulated 0.07% or 1.34M shares. Kessler Investment Gp Lc invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Skylands Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,000 shares. Front Barnett Associates Ltd Company stated it has 42,334 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 514,382 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,417 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Axa owns 418,369 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Limited Co has 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 48,969 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company reported 0.93% stake. Pictet Bancorp & Limited holds 2.66% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 43,290 shares.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 31,651 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has 0.37% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 3,360 shares. 5,551 were reported by Next Inc. Northstar Advsr Lc reported 3,710 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Llc invested in 369,534 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Tompkins Finance owns 4,500 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sei Invs holds 0.02% or 102,976 shares. Td Asset stated it has 548,964 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Cookson Peirce reported 239,848 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 689 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 29.01 million shares. Paloma Co accumulated 46,604 shares. 298,952 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs Inc. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited reported 0.12% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Since September 16, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $729,042 activity. Spann Rick bought $72,070 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. Shares for $107,715 were bought by Saligram Ravichandra Krishnamurty. $49,989 worth of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) shares were bought by Price Penry W.